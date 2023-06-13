x
Columbus Zoo offering free tickets to military members for 'Military Family Days'

A limited number of tickets are available and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Credit: Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
File photo - The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is hosting "Military Family Days" starting next month to honor those serving our country.

From July 1 to July 4, current and former military members can get complimentary tickets from the zoo for themselves and their immediate family, including their spouse and any children living in the household.

A limited number of tickets are available and will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Prior ticket reservations are required to receive the offer, which can be made through the Columbus Zoo's website.

Parking is not included and costs $10 per vehicle.

