Columbus Zoo rolls out 51st ‘Zoofari’ celebration with concert, prizes, fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As part of its ongoing conservation efforts, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is holding its annual Zoofari fundraising event. This year’s funding will support the redevelopment of the North American region.

The fundraiser kicks off on June 17 for its 51st year with a concert, prizes, drinks and more. It begins at 7 p.m. and will wrap up at 11 p.m.

Zoofari is the zoo’s fundraising event that benefits wildlife conservation. This year, the zoo is focusing those efforts on completely transforming the North American region, the oldest area of the zoo, according to Tom Schmid, President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo.

“This area of the Zoo is particularly important as it is home for rescued and orphaned animals and continues to help us raise awareness about how we can help protect these at-risk species,” said Schmid. “In addition, this region will also become the home for our new Ohio Center for Wildlife Conservation—allowing us to share success stories about our conservation work right here in Ohio.”

The first phase of the North American region project will include new habitats for Mexican wolves, bald eagles, black bears, North American river otters and trumpeter swans. The zoo plans to break ground on the project this fall.

There is approximately $33 million earmarked for the redevelopment of the region.

“We’re proud to see how Zoofari continues to grow over the years and support the Zoo’s mission to lead and inspire by connecting people and wildlife. This fundraiser is extremely important in supporting this work, and we are looking forward to celebrating with our guests as together we have a great time while contributing to wildlife conservation,” said Suzanne and Kevin Larson, Zoofari Committee Co-Chairs.

The Zoofari event is open to guests 21 years and older and ticket prices start at $300.

Those who attend will get to choose between two entertainment options: Pete Lee, a standup comic, and Walk the Moon, a band originating from Cincinnati. There will also be food samplings and three drink tickets.

According to the zoo, guests have the chance to win a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Utility 4D S 4WD as part of the 2023 Zoofari Car Raffle.