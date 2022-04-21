Thousands of runners to return for OhioHealth Capital City Half Marathon

Participants will be able to get the full experience of the event for the first time in two years.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We are almost a week out from the OhioHealth Capital City Half & Quarter Marathon returning to downtown Columbus.

On Saturday, April 30, participants will be able to experience the full event for the first time in two years.

The courses for the 5k and quarter and half marathons are all the same as they were in 2019. Like in the years before the pandemic, the race will start and finished at Columbus Commons with a big celebration.

Race Director David Babner expects close to 12,000 runners, possibly more.

“We want everybody to participate in this celebration so we're going to keep registration open up until race day,” he said.

Babner believes that this year's event will be big with Columbus being almost back to normal and the marathon being back to in-person.

"It’s big for all the participants to come down all the residents to come down, we’ll have folks from almost every state in the country come down, we’ll have folks from some other countries come in it’s just awesome to see everyone together in Columbus again,” he said.

What's new this year is that runners will see and hear two dozen PNC power stations with live music and DJs throughout the race route.