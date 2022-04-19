'Jurassic World Live Tour' coming to Columbus in September

There will be seven shows between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The wonder and thrills of "Jurassic World" are returning to Columbus later this year.

The "Jurassic World Live Tour" will bring seven shows to the Schottenstein Center starting in late September. People can see the shows at these times:

Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The performances feature a backdrop of scenery where dinosaurs from the iconic franchise, including the Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus Rex, take the stage.

The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, operated by animatronics and performers.

Tickets begin at $15 and go on sale on April 26 at 10 a.m.