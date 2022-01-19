614 Restaurant Week returns with special menus, deals from more than 150 local restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 614 Restaurant Week is back for the new year. Starting Jan. 24, central Ohioans can order at their favorite local restaurant for both dine-in and carryout.
The event, created by 614 Media Group, runs through Jan. 29. More than 150 participating restaurants are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $20 to $40.
Some of the participating restaurants include:
- BrewDog
- El Vaquero
- High Bank Distillery
- Pecan Penny's
- Wolf's Ridge
- Zaftig
Some restaurants are also offering vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free meal options. You can view the complete list here and book reservations at select restaurants here.