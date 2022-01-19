614 Restaurant Week returns with special menus, deals from more than 150 local restaurants

614 Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — 614 Restaurant Week is back for the new year. Starting Jan. 24, central Ohioans can order at their favorite local restaurant for both dine-in and carryout.

The event, created by 614 Media Group, runs through Jan. 29. More than 150 participating restaurants are offering three-course meals with prices ranging from $20 to $40.

Some of the participating restaurants include:

BrewDog

El Vaquero

High Bank Distillery

Pecan Penny's

Wolf's Ridge

Zaftig