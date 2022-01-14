Computer chip factory being planned for New Albany

The project should take about 10 years, according to Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A computer chip manufacturing factory is being planned for New Albany, according to Jersey Township trustee Ben Pieper.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a global microchip shortage.

Cleveland.com reports Intel will be the company building the factory and there is an expected announcement soon. When asked about the plans, an Intel spokesperson told 10TV it is not commenting on the reports.

Pieper said the factory is planned to be built somewhere on a 3,190-acre section of land with the Franklin County/Licking County border to the west, Green Chapel Road to the north, Mink Street to the east and Jug Street to the south.

At the Jan. 4 New Albany City Council meeting, a resolution was passed giving the city permission to enter into an agreement with Jersey Township, should that township land need to be annexed to New Albany.

Pieper said the deal is that any land that goes from Jersey Township to New Albany, the township will get some money as part of the annexation deal.

The Ohio Statehouse News Bureau reports an official announcement is expected on Jan. 21.

The project should take about 10 years, Pieper said.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a source close to the project said Intel will employ 3,000 people.

In an interview in August with the Washington Post, Intel CEP Paul Gelsinger says it is looking for proposals from across the country for a large site. "It's a project over the next decade on the order of $100 billion of capital, 10,000 direct jobs. 100,000 jobs are created as a result of those 10,000, by our experience. So, essentially, we want to build a little city," Gelsinger said.

When asked for additional information, the city of New Albany said the only information it had was about the land annexation deal.