EF1 tornado causes damage in Hardin County

A business and a home were damaged, about two miles south of the Village of Ada.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio - An EF1 tornado damaged a home and a business in Hardin County early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The damage happened near State Route 235 and State Route 309, in northwest Ohio, about two miles south of the Village of Ada.

Video of the damage shows damage to Tommy Tire Sales and a nearby home.

The NWS said the storm had wind speeds from 86 to 110 miles per hour.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart told 10TV no one was hurt in the storm.