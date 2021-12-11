Workers and volunteers from Red Cross and Ohio Task Force 1 preparing to give aid to communities affected by tornadoes in several states

Aid is being given to tornado victims in Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Workers and volunteers from Ohio Task Force 1 and the American Red Cross are preparing to go and provide aid to families affected by major tornadoes overnight across several states.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross tells 10TV that emergency vehicles are being filled with supplies that will be distributed to tornado victims in Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee.

According to the Red Cross, at least 24 tornadoes touched down overnight across the five states.

Ohio Task Force 1 said on social media that 10 to 12 personnel will travel to provide aid to tornado victims in Kentucky.

Several homes and buildings have been destroyed as a result of the tornadoes.

Multiple deaths have been reported. Dozens more are believed to be dead.

In Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency, calling the situation the most severe tornado event in the state's history. Dozens of people are believed to have died in the community of Mayfield, Kentucky.