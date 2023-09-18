Police: 1 killed, 5 injured in east Columbus crash involving wrong-way driver on I-70 westbound

Dispatchers said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, but did not specify how many.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and five other people are injured after a crash involving a wrong-way driver and multiple cars on Interstate 70 westbound in east Columbus early Monday morning.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-70 at James Road.

The Columbus Division of Police told 10TV that six people were injured in the crash, though dispatchers did not clarify how many vehicles were involved.

Police said one person was dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Four other people were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries and are expected to be OK.

It is not known what led up to the crash.

I-70 westbound is shut down starting at the I-270/I-70 split. The closure stretches past the I-70/US-33 split. Drivers are encouraged to take Refugee Road/state Route 104 westbound to get around the closure.

