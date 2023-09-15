OSHP: 1 dead after crash with semi in Pike County

The crash remains under investigation.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a semi in Pike County Friday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.



OSHP said that the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on state Route 32 at Tennyson Road.

Deborah Crabtree, 40, of Lucasville, was attempting to cross state Route 32 from Tennyson Road but failed to yield to a semi traveling eastbound. Crabtree was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two other passengers were injured in the crash and were transported by helicopter to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.