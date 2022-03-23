OSHP: 4 seriously injured in Licking County crashes

The two crashes left four people with serious injuries.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were seriously injured after a pair of crashes on State Route 161 just west of State Route 310 in Licking County Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 5:40 p.m., two people were ejected from a vehicle when it overturned.

People driving by stopped to help the victims. OSHP said two of the people assisting at the scene were hit by another vehicle.

The cause of the two crashes is under investigation.