OSHP: 4 seriously injured in Licking County crashes

The two crashes left four people with serious injuries.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transportation

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were seriously injured after a pair of crashes on State Route 161 just west of State Route 310 in Licking County Wednesday. 

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, just before 5:40 p.m., two people were ejected from a vehicle when it overturned. 

People driving by stopped to help the victims. OSHP said two of the people assisting at the scene were hit by another vehicle. 

The cause of the two crashes is under investigation.

The westbound lanes of State Route 161 were closed in the area of the crash but have since reopened.

