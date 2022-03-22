Man charged with 6th OVI offense following crash in north Columbus

The crash happened on Interstate 270 near US 23 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has been cited for his sixth operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge after a crash involving a semitruck in north Columbus early Tuesday morning.

According to the Worthington Fire Department, 49-year-old Terry Myers was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. The driver of the semitruck was not injured.