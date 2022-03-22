Man charged with 6th OVI offense following crash in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has been cited for his sixth operating a motor vehicle while under the influence charge after a crash involving a semitruck in north Columbus early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on Interstate 270 near US 23 just before 2 a.m.
According to the Worthington Fire Department, 49-year-old Terry Myers was extricated from his vehicle and taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in serious condition. The driver of the semitruck was not injured.
On Wednesday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Myers has been convicted of OVI offenses five previous times in the last 20 years.