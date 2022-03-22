'It's just tragic': Family of teen who was fatally shot in 2020 still struggling after arrest in case

Indiah Corley was shot and killed when she was 14 in 2020. An arrest was made last week, nearly two years after she died.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Time can heal most things. However, some wounds are so deep nothing will heal them.

"It is never a day that goes by where I don't think about where her life would be like today,” said Satara Corley, thinking about her younger sister Indiah.

Indiah Corley should be in high school right now. She should be a cheerleader.

"I try not to think about it because I know there's nothing, I can do about it. you know it just feels like it makes it worse,” Satara said.

The life Indiah should've had was taken from her. On July 4, 2020, the Columbus Division of Police said a group of teens, including Indiah, were gathered on a street in Linden. Police said a car drove and fired shots.

Indiah, along with two other teens, were struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital. Indiah died a week later from injuries.

Ever since Satara said their family has been broken.

“Most days are painful, but we just keep pushing,” she said.

Last week, the family received news they were longing for. Columbus police arrested and charged 18-year-old Michael Green with murder, discharging a firearm into a habitation and seven counts of felony assault in the shooting death of Indiah.

Police say Green was arrested after police say he led them on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

"There is a piece of closure but like...it's almost like now I really have to accept that she's really gone,” said Satara.