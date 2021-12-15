Trooper seriously injured in crash on I-70 near Kelton Ave.

The crash happened just after 3:10 a.m. in the area of I-70 and Kelton Avenue, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 70 early Wednesday morning just east of downtown Columbus.

According to an update from Ohio State Highway Patrol, the trooper was driving westbound when he struck the rear of a semi-truck near mile marker 101.

The trooper, who has not yet been identified, was not assigned to a service at the time of the crash and OSHP said it's unclear if he was responding to an incident.

The trooper was taken to Grant Medical Center, where a spokesperson with OSHP said he is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.

One lane on I-70 westbound has since reopened. The northbound Miller/Kelton ramp toward I-70 is still closed and affecting traffic in the area.