'The destruction is significant': Ohio Task Force 1 describes devastation left by tornadoes in Kentucky

Team leaders with Ohio Task Force 1 said the damage caused for tornadoes in western Kentucky is some of the worst they have seen.

MAYFIELD, Ky. — An Ohio search and rescue team has now spent two days in western Kentucky trying to help people whose lives have been changed forever after a series of tornadoes ripped through the area Friday night.

Team leaders with Ohio Task Force 1 said the damage in the town of Mayfield is some of the worse they have seen on a search and rescue mission.

Dr. Jason McMullen, OHTF1's medical team manager, said the destruction left behind was devastating for people in their communities.

“It is a once in a lifetime, if not more rare, event. The destruction is significant," McMullen said.

Dozens were killed on the night of Dec. 10 after tornadoes ripped through five states in the Midwest and South, including at least 74 in Kentucky.

Dr. McMullen said his team is there for support.

“We are here to work. We will rest when we can. We eat when we can. We are here until we get the job done, and that job is to really help these communities recover," McMullen said.

The road to recovery for people in western Kentucky and those impacted by the tornadoes will be long, but McMullen said the strength he has seen is a beautiful portrait of how strong humanity can be.

The 45-member team left its base in Vandalia near Dayton on Sunday and they do not know when they will return.

If you are looking for a way to help, the American Red Cross is in critical need of blood.

CBS is sponsoring blood drives across the United States, in cities of select schools competing in the CBS Sports Classic, including in Columbus.