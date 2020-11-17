WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Indiana week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day is holding his weekly press conference Tuesday as the Ohio State Buckeyes prepare for a Top-10 matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers.
Game Info: No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana, Sat., Nov. 21 at Ohio Stadium; noon kickoff
- The Buckeyes have won 24 consecutive games over Indiana since a 27-all tie in 1990. Indiana last defeated Ohio State consecutively in 1987 and 1988. Since 1952, Ohio State owns a 55-2-2 record in the series.
- Indiana brings it highest-ever AP ranking into a game vs. Ohio State. In 1944, it was ranked No. 15 entering its contest at Ohio Stadium, a 21-7 Ohio State victory. The other time times it was ranked was 1990 (No. 22) and 1993 (No. 19).
- The Buckeyes have averaged 42.4 points per game in the last 10 games against Indiana.