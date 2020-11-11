Ohio State game canceled due to COVID-19 cases within Maryland program

Maryland says eight players have tested positive over the last seven days.

This Saturday's match-up between Ohio State and Maryland has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within Maryland's program.

In an announcement posted on their athletics website, Maryland said they are pausing all team-related activities with the game as well.

Maryland says the game will not be rescheduled.

The school says the decision was made by the athletics director and president following a recommendation from university health officials and in consultations with the Big Ten Conference.

In a statement, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said: