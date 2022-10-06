x
Columbus Crew

Charlotte's postseason hopes end after 2-2 draw with Crew

The matchup originally began on July 30, but it was suspended in the 16th minute due to weather near Bank of America Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Andre Shinyashiki scored in second-half stoppage time and Charlotte tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Wednesday night in a game postponed due to inclement weather.

After play recommenced, Columbus scored in each half, on goals by Lucas Zelarayan and Luis Diaz, to take a 2-0 lead in the 54th minute. Daniel Ríos scored in the 58th for Charlotte.

Charlotte (13-17-3) was eliminated from playoff contention. Columbus (10-7-16) is tied for sixth with Cincinnati heading into Decision Day.

Charlotte plays at the New York Red Bulls on Sunday, while Columbus continues its road trip at Orlando.

