In exchange, Colorado will get $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation money.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Crew announced Friday the organization has acquired defender Gustavo Vallecilla on loan for the 2023 Major League Soccer season from the Colorado Rapids.

In exchange, Colorado will get $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation money.

The Crew holds the option to acquire the 23-year-old defender on a permanent basis following the end of the loan period, according to the club.

“Gustavo is a promising young center back and we are excited to welcome him to the Black & Gold,” said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko. “Gustavo provides depth and a different profile along the back line, and we know his addition will strengthen our defensive corps as he competes for minutes.”

Vallecilla was acquired by the Rapids in March 2022 in a trade with FC Cincinnati. He joined Cincinnati in April 2021.