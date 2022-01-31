Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

Merzlikins gave up four goals on 11 first-period shots and made 11 stops in the second period before Joonas Korpisalo came in for the third period, stopping 13.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 for their fourth straight win.

Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Florida secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break.

Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 shots for his 23rd win.

Patrik Laine had two goals, and Gus Nyquist and Emil Bemstrom also scored for the Blue Jackets.