Blue Jackets bounce back, beat Rangers 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly each had two goals and the Columbus Blue Jackets scored four straight to rally from an early deficit and beat the New York Rangers 5-3, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Gus Nyquist also scored, Zach Werenski had three assists and Patrik Laine and Jenner each contributed a pair of assists for the Blue Jackets, who trailed 2-0 less than five minutes into the game.

A night after Columbus gave up a record 62 shots to Calgary in a 6-0 loss, Joonas Korpisalo stopped 33 for his fifth win.