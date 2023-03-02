Blue Jackets trade Quick, acquire 2 more goalies in separate trades with Coyotes, Knights

Columbus traded for Quick and draft picks from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets made two trades on Thursday, one of which included Jonathan Quick, one day after acquiring the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

In the first trade, Columbus sent forward Jakub Voracek and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Arizona Coyotes for goalie Jon Gillies.

Gillies, 29, has played for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues and New Jersey Devils since 2016. He never started a game with the Coyotes.

The netminder has allowed an average of 3.31 goals a game during his NHL career.

Voracek, 33, has been out for most of the season after suffering a concussion in November 2022. The move frees up about $8 million in cap space, according to ESPN.

Nearly two hours later, the Blue Jackets announced they traded Quick to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson and a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

Hutchinson, 33, boasts a 55-55-15 record with a 2.79 goals-against average. He's played 137 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Winnipeg Jets from 2013-22. He has not played a game for the Knights this season.

Columbus traded for Quick and draft picks from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov.

If the Kings qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Blue Jackets will get a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. If they do not, Columbus will get Los Angeles’ second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.