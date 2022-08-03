Blue Jackets sign forward Emil Bemstrom to 2-year deal

Bemstrom, 23, scored six goals and five assists in 41 games with the Blue Jackets in the 2021-22 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed right-winger Emil Bemstrom to a two-year contract worth $1.8 million, according to the club's general manager Jarma Kekalainen.

Bemstrom, 23, scored six goals and five assists in 41 games with the Blue Jackets in the 2021-22 season. The Sweden native missed the first two months of the season with an oblique strain.

“Emil is a skilled and offensive forward who has the ability to find the back of the net with an accurate shot,” said Kekalainen. “He is young and still developing but we believe he has a lot of potential to become an important part of our organization over the next few seasons.”