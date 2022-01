Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored for Columbus.

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Flyers lost 10 straight games for the second time this season.

They are the first team to reach that ignominious feat in more than a decade.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Patrik Laine both scored goals and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 33 shots to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 2-1 win on Thursday night.