Ohio State women's basketball team earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Buckeyes will play the winner of a play-in matchup of No. 11 seeds, Missouri State and Florida State.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University women's basketball team is a No. 6 seed in the Spokane region in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes, who were the regular-season Big Ten champions, will face the winner of a play-in matchup between No. 11 seeds Missouri State and Florida State.

The Ohio State game is scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ohio State lost to Indiana in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes tallied 23 wins this season with 14 in the conference.

Ohio State senior guard Taylor Mikesell was named one of the five finalists for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award, which goes to the top shooting guard in women's college basketball.

Missouri State fell to Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament semifinals. The Bears won 24 games this season.

Florida State, which won 17 games this season, lost to North Carolina State in the Atlantic Coast Conference quarterfinals.