Ohio State men's basketball to play Loyola Chicago in first round of NCAA Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University men's basketball team is a No. 7 seed in the South Region in the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes will face the No. 10 seed Loyola University Chicago Ramblers in Pittsburgh on Friday.

The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 2 Villanova and No. 15 Delaware.

Ohio State was eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday with a loss to Penn State.

The Buckeyes finished the regular season with 19 wins. The team had reached 20 wins in the four years prior.

Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell and freshman guard Malaki Branham each earned All-Big Ten honors. Liddell was named to the first team and Branham was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Loyola Chicago won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and won 25 games this season.

