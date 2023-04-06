Viktor Hovland caddies for former college teammate after Memorial Tournament victory

Hovland is caddying for Zach Bauchou, a former teammate from Oklahoma State University, at the Lakes Golf Club & Country Club in Westerville.

Example video title will go here for this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Sunday evening, Viktor Hovland won the Memorial Tournament — his fourth PGA Tour win and his first on American soil. By Monday morning, he was caddying for a former college teammate who is trying to earn a spot in next week's U.S. Open.

Hovland earned his biggest PGA Tour victory at Muirfield Village in a playoff over Denny McCarthy. He won $3.6 million and a handshake from the host of the tourament, Jack Nicklaus.

Hovland is caddying for Zach Bauchou, a former teammate from Oklahoma State University, at the Lakes Golf Club & Country Club in Westerville.

Now THAT is a teammate!



Not even 24 hours after winning @PGATOUR's @MemorialGolf, Viktor Hovland is back out on Golf's Longest Day caddieing for his former @OSUCowboyGolf roommate Zach Bauchou. pic.twitter.com/SBXgqCVeL6 — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 5, 2023

The top 11 spots will go on to play at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California. Bauchou is currently tied for 62nd.

Hovland and Bauchou were teammates on Oklahoma State's national championship team in 2018.

Hovland will be making his fifth U.S. Open appearance next week.

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV