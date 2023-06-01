Bogey Inn reopens for party during Memorial Tournament weekend

The Bogey Inn will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, June 1, and then from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Four hours after the first tee time, golf fans will be able to catch the action at The Bogey Inn in Dublin.

The iconic bar and grille shut down after the owner's death in 2021. The restaurant was one of the main restaurants people would visit during the annual Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village since the 1970s.

It reopens Thursday morning to tee off a three-day party

“The Memorial Tournament acquired the property and open up The Bogey for this type of party, outdoor, tented, bands, food trucks,” said Brent LaLonde, a spokesperson for the party. “Last year for the first time, and then it's doing the same thing this year.”

The Bogey Inn will be open from 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, June 1, and then from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The party is open to the public with a $10 cover.

This year's festivities will be similar to last year with music, full-service bars and food trucks.

The 2023 music lineup will be headlined by cover bands the Rockhouse, Shucking Bubba Deluxe and LT Dan's New Legs.

Food trucks to be featured throughout the week include Demos Grill, Dirty Frank's, Roosters and Tortilla Street Food.

Entertainment Schedule