New Albany drops first game against California in Little League World Series

California won 4-3 after the game was called following a 2 1/2-hour rain delay Thursday night. New Albany plays again Saturday night.

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — Ohio came up just one run shy in a shortened game against California in the first round of the Little League World Series Thursday night.

The New Albany Eagles, representing Ohio and the Great Lakes Region in the tournament, got on the board in the first inning with a walked-in run. California would tie the game with a groundout RBI in the bottom of the inning.

Ohio loaded the bases with no outs, thanks to a walk and two well-placed bunts. Austin Sturmi hit a line drive to the third baseman who couldn't handle the ball cleanly, allowing the Eagles to take the lead again. Jake Gilmer grounded out to the first, but another run scored, giving the New Albany a 3-1 lead.

California's bats woke up in the third inning. Brody Brooks and Louis Lappe hit back-to-back home runs, a two-run shot to center followed by a solo homer to right field, to take the lead at 4-3.

Unfortunately for New Albany, the game was called at the end of the fourth inning after a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, giving California the win.

New Albany now goes to the lower bracket where they will take on Nevada of the Mountain Region on Saturday. If the club loses again at any point, they will be out of the tournament.

