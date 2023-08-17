'It would mean a ton to get this first win': New Albany Eagles prepare for Little League World Series

The team said they are feeling confident about playing in the Little League World Series on Thursday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s a big night for the New Albany Eagles!

“The boys have been fired up, excited. We have been practicing everyday to make sure we are prepared,” said Tim Bush, Manager Great Lakes Team New Albany.

It all comes down to the first world series game for the team.

Bush said the team is ready. He believes the boys have good mental toughness and that’s what they need to win the game.

“Confident. They are a team that’s gritty tough. When we run into any adversity they always seem to fight through it."

The Eagles are the first team from central Ohio to make it to the world series.

“This is a moment that these kids have been working hard for, preparing for, for many years."

The boys on the team said they plan to treat the game like any other. They feel prepared.

“We have just been going to practice, putting our reps in and doing anything we can to get ready for the game,” said Bau Spangler, outfield.

They are looking forward to the spotlight of the game. Winning the game would mean a lot to the boys.

“If we won, it would mean a lot and it’s a big game. Being here and winning would be really good,” said Spangler.

The Spangler family traveled six hours to watch the game in person. They said they aren’t surprised the Eagles made it this far.

“I think the boys have believed this is possible since the moment they started districts,” said Courtney Spangler, parent of Bau.

The family is excited to watch the boys play on the big field. They said no matter what, they can’t lose.