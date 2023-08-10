New Albany heading to Little League World Series

With a chance to head to Williamsport, the Eagles took on the Elmhurst Youth Baseball team from Illinois.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — The New Albany Eagles are heading to the Little League World Series!

With the bases loaded in the fourth inning, Nolan Pettigrew broke the scoreless game with a line drive up the middle, giving New Albany a 1-0 lead.

Cole Mueller was up to bat next with the bases still loaded and he hit a dribbler that didn't get far beyond home plate. Elmhurst's pitcher tried to throw the ball to the catcher for the out, but he couldn't handle it. Two runs were able to score off what should have been an out.

Next up, Hunter Sayre hit a grounder to the short stop, which allowed the runner on third to score, making it a 4-0 game.

Kevin Klingerman pitched flawless baseball, staying on the mound for all six innings and striking out eight in the process.

New Albany will represent the Great Lakes Region when the Little League World Series begins on Aug. 16.

