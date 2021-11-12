x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Liddell scores 29, No. 17 Ohio State struggles past Niagara

E. J. Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes.
Credit: AP
Ohio State's Malaki Branham, left, keeps the ball from Niagara's Jordan Cintron during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half for an 84-74 win.

Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State needed a last-second layup by Zed Key to pull out a win over Akron on Tuesday night.

Marcus Hammond scored 22 points for Niagara, which stayed in the game until the final minute. Sam Iorio had 18 points and Jordan Cintron scored 17.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Related Articles

 

In Other News

Athlete of the Week: Maxwell Cummings