Liddell scores 29, No. 17 Ohio State struggles past Niagara

E. J. Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 29 points as No. 17 Ohio State pulled away from Niagara in the second half for an 84-74 win.

Liddell has carried the load in each of the first two games, both of them closer-than-expected wins for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State needed a last-second layup by Zed Key to pull out a win over Akron on Tuesday night.