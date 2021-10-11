10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Purdue

The Buckeyes play their last home games over the next two weeks beginning with the Boilermakers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three games left in the regular season and with the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State has three games against ranked teams.

Before the showdowns with two teams from that state up north, the Buckeyes get to host Purdue this Saturday.

So without any more delay, here's this week's 10 Things To Know.