10 Things To Know: Ohio State vs. Purdue

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three games left in the regular season and with the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State has three games against ranked teams.
Before the showdowns with two teams from that state up north, the Buckeyes get to host Purdue this Saturday.
So without any more delay, here's this week's 10 Things To Know.
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba set the Ohio State school record with 15 receptions in Saturday’s win over Nebraska, breaking David Boston’s 1997 mark of 14 set at Penn State. Smith-Njigba just missed Terry Glenn’s 1995 record of 253 receiving yards (vs. Pitt), finishing with 240 yards.
- The Buckeyes have scored just two touchdowns in nine red zone opportunities in the last two games.
- Ohio State had a season-low 90 yards rushing against Nebraska. This is the lowest rushing total in a game since rushing for 76 in the loss to Purdue in 2018.
- The Buckeyes are tied for first nationally with 34 quarterback sacks (3.78 per game) for 230 yards in losses.
- Ohio State leads the all-time series with Purdue, which started in 1919, 39-15-2.
- Since losing that 2018 game against the Boilermakers, the Buckeyes have won 24 consecutive Big Ten Conference games (13 on the road; 11 at Ohio Stadium).
- Purdue has won three of its last four games and is tied with three schools – Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa – for the lead in the Big Ten West, all with 4-2 conference records.
- Purdue owns convincing wins this season over then-No. 2 Iowa, 24-7 in Iowa City, and last weekend over No. 5 Michigan State, 40-29.
- Ohio State is 26-5-2 vs. Purdue in Ohio Stadium and has won eight consecutive games at home in the series dating to a Purdue win in 1988.
- In honor of Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11, Ohio State will designate this week’s game as its Military Appreciation Game. On field recognitions will include a large flag presentation during the National Anthem, a flyover, on-field enlistment and acknowledging student veterans and paralyzed Veterans of America.