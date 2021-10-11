'The Mountain': Ohio State football releases Purdue trailer

The Buckeyes are facing three ranked team down the stretch beginning with the Boilermakers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "It's not easy to be great is it?"

That's the question posed by Ohio State head coach Ryan Day in this week's trailer for this weekend's matchup against Purdue at Ohio Stadium.

Day continues by asking what are the things great teams have. His response: consistency.

"If someone says you're a great team, it's because you bring it week in and week out. It doesn't matter where, it doesn't matter who, you bring it every single week."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud then reminds his team: "Growth doesn't happen at the mountain top, it happens in the valley."