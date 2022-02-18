Laine's hat trick leads Blue Jackets past Blackhawks, 7-4

Red-hot Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Chicago Blackhawks.

CHICAGO — Red-hot Patrik Laine scored three goals to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Chicago Blackhawks 7-4.

Boone Jenner, Yegor Chinakhov and Max Domi each had a goal and assist for Columbus, which has won three of four. Oliver Bjorkstrand also scored in the finale of a five-game road trip.

Laine’s first hat trick with Columbus extended his points streak to eight games, matching the second-longest of his career. He has 10 goals and six assists in the span, and 16 goals on the season.

Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Blue Jackets.