Calgary Flames beat Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2

The Flames won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2.
CALGARY, Alberta — Tyler Toffoli scored in his debut with Calgary, and the Flames won their season-high seventh straight game, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2.

Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moved past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Golden Knights. 

The Flames also hold two games in hand. Rookie goaltender Dan Vladar finished with 18 stops. 

Adam Boqvist and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made his fifth straight start in goal for the Blue Jackets and faced 41 shots.

