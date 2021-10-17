Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals rout winless Lions 34-11

The Bengals (4-2) have already equaled last year’s number of wins and doubled their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.

DETROIT — Joe Burrow tied a career-high with three touchdown passes, helping the Cincinnati Bengals rout the Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday.

The Bengals (4-2) have already equaled last year’s number of wins and doubled their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.

Detroit (0-6) could not rally as it did in closely contested setbacks against San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota, failing to score until Austin Seibert made a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team under first-year coach Dan Campbell. They have lost 10 straight, going back to last season, for the league’s longest active losing streak.