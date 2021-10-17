x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals rout winless Lions 34-11

The Bengals (4-2) have already equaled last year’s number of wins and doubled their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.
Credit: AP
Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) and wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) celebrate after Evans' touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT — Joe Burrow tied a career-high with three touchdown passes, helping the Cincinnati Bengals rout the Detroit Lions 34-11 on Sunday.

The Bengals (4-2) have already equaled last year’s number of wins and doubled their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.

Detroit (0-6) could not rally as it did in closely contested setbacks against San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota, failing to score until Austin Seibert made a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

The Lions are the NFL’s only winless team under first-year coach Dan Campbell. They have lost 10 straight, going back to last season, for the league’s longest active losing streak.

Burrow finished 19 of 29 for 271 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Chris Evans on the game’s opening drive. He threw a short pass to Joe Mixon on fourth down that the running back turned into a 40-yard score to on the opening possession of the second half to give Cincinnati a 17-0 lead. The second-year quarterback tossed a 2-yard touchdown to C.J. Uzomah early in the fourth, putting the Bengals ahead 27-0.

Local News: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles