How big of a Bengals fan are you? The Wake Up CBUS team takes on Super Bowl trivia

Joe Burrow calls Athens County home, but he wasn't born in Ohio. Do you know where he's from originally?

CINCINNATI — Super Bowl Sunday is right around the coroner. While you may have your game day plans in place, we’re here to make sure you’re brushed up on your Bengals knowledge.

So, how big of a Bengals fan are you?

The Wake Up CBUS team tested that knowledge with some Super Bowl trivia on Thursday.

Here’s a question:

Joe Burrow calls Athens County home, but he wasn’t born in Ohio. So where was the star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner born?

The answer is Iowa. Joe’s father, Jim Burrow, was a college coach. The Burrow Family also lived in Nebraska and North Dakota before eventually settling in Athens County when Jim accepted a coaching job at Ohio University.