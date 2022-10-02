Whitehall police discover human trafficking operation while serving drug warrant in south Columbus

Police found the operation while serving a drug warrant Wednesday morning in the 300 block of East Innis Avenue.

Officers found the operation while serving a drug warrant in the 300 block of East Innis Avenue in south Columbus, according to Whitehall police.

Police said 13 women and two men were taken into custody and one person was arrested.

Authorities have not released any other information about the incident.

Last October, a statewide anti-human trafficking operation resulted in the arrest of more than 200 people and the recovery of 10 missing children.

The operation, referred to as "Ohio Knows," spanned one week and led to the arrest of 161 people seeking to buy sex. Additionally, 50 people were arrested for offering to sell sex.

To those in need, there is help out there. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached 24 hours, seven days a week by calling 1-888-373-7888.