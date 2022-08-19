First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

Watch complete coverage including highlights Fridays at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.

The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.

This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.

Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.

First & 10 featured games:

Game of the Week: Olentangy Berlin vs Hilliard Bradley

Pickerington Central vs Olentangy Liberty

Pickerington North vs Lancaster

Marysville vs New Albany

Dublin Scioto vs Grove City

Westerville Central vs Westerville North

Thomas Worthington vs Beechcroft

Reynoldsburg vs Upper Arlington

Gahanna vs Mason

Whetstone vs Bishop Waterson