First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back.
The 2022 season kicks off this week and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season.
This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Olentangy Berlin for their matchup against Hilliard Bradley. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Watch complete coverage on 10TV including highlights at 11:15 p.m. on First & 10.
First & 10 featured games:
- Game of the Week: Olentangy Berlin vs Hilliard Bradley
- Pickerington Central vs Olentangy Liberty
- Pickerington North vs Lancaster
- Marysville vs New Albany
- Dublin Scioto vs Grove City
- Westerville Central vs Westerville North
- Thomas Worthington vs Beechcroft
- Reynoldsburg vs Upper Arlington
- Gahanna vs Mason
- Whetstone vs Bishop Waterson
Get up-to-date scores from all high school football games across central Ohio: