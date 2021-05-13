x
McIlroy, Watson among latest commitments for 2021 Memorial Tournament

This year's tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.
Credit: AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman
Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C.

The Memorial Tournament announced four more participants for this year’s tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

On Thursday, officials announced four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa and Masters champions Adam Scott and Bubba Watson will be competing this year.

This group joins last year's winner Jon Rahm along with Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele in the 2021 field.

Last week, officials announced the tournament has sold badges for approximately 35% capacity and that is all they will be able to sell for 2021. 

The tournament will also have COVID-19 protocols in place including face coverings, social distancing and cashless concessions.

