The Memorial Tournament to allow fans in 2021

The tournament will also have COVID-19 protocols in place including face coverings, social distancing and cashless concessions.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide is set to return to Muirfield Village in less than a month and organizers are planning to have some fans this year.

Executive director Dan Sullivan said the tournament has sold badges for approximately 35% capacity and that is all they will be able to sell for 2021.

“First and foremost, all involved with the Memorial Tournament are thrilled to welcome patrons back this year,” said Sullivan. “Although we will be limited with respect to the number of attending patrons per day, we are excited to offer to those who attend an opportunity to see the world’s best golfers compete on the newly renovated Muirfield Village Golf Club.”

The tournament will also have COVID-19 protocols in place including face coverings, social distancing and cashless concessions.

Thus far, last year's winner Jon Rahm along with Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama and Xander Schauffele have committed to playing this year.