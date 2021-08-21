WATCH: Ryan Day speaks ahead of Ohio State football season

Day's press conference comes a day after he announced the team's six captains for the season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day spoke with the media Saturday morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

During the press conference, Day announced that redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud will start against Minnesota in the Buckeyes' season opener.

You can watch the press conference below:

This year’s group includes wide receivers Kamryn Babb and Chris Olave, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett, defensive end Zach Harrison, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and offensive tackle Thayer Munford.