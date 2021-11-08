Single game tickets for Ohio State football on sale this week

Beginning with the 2021 season, all Ohio State tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

Single game tickets for 2021 Ohio State football home games will go on sale this week.

The single game sale dates and times for groups are below:

Varsity O – Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 9 a.m.

OSU Alumni Association Sustaining & Life Members – Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 12 noon

All OSU Alumni and OSU Faculty / Staff Members – Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

General Public – Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 12 noon

Going by the university’s recently updated mask policies, fans will be required to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Masks are required outdoors for unvaccinated people when they cannot maintain physical distancing.

Fans attending Skull Session at St. John Arena will be required to wear masks. At Ohio Stadium, masks will be required in all interior public spaces including the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms and press box.

Masks will not be required for outdoor public spaces which include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.