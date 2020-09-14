Shaun Wade announces he will return to Ohio State for 2020 season

Wade played 27 of 28 games over the past two seasons with 57 career tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and 19 passes defended.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the decision that the Big Ten would have a 2020 season beginning next month, cornerback Shaun Wade said he plans to come back to Ohio State for the 2020 season.

Wade made his announcement on ESPN SportsCenter Thursday evening.

Before the conference's announcement, Wade said on Monday he would be declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

At the time, he told 10TV's Dom Tiberi that he had not signed an agent and would consider a return if the conference brought back football this year.

