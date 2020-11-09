Wyatt Davis plans to return to Ohio State after decision to opt out

Davis is currently projected to be a first-round pick next year.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After announcing he would be opting out and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis said he wants to return to Ohio State.

In a post on his Twitter account, Davis said he was happy to learn about the Big Ten's decision to play football this fall.

"I want Buckeye Nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality," Wyatt said.

On Friday, Wyatt said he would begin preparing for the NFL Draft next year as the Big Ten had yet to announce any plans on playing this fall.