Wyatt Davis plans to return to Ohio State after decision to opt out

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After announcing he would be opting out and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis said he wants to return to Ohio State.
In a post on his Twitter account, Davis said he was happy to learn about the Big Ten's decision to play football this fall.
"I want Buckeye Nation to know that I want to play this season for Ohio State and I am working now to make that a reality," Wyatt said.
On Friday, Wyatt said he would begin preparing for the NFL Draft next year as the Big Ten had yet to announce any plans on playing this fall.
Davis is currently projected to be a first-round pick next year.