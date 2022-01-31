Ryan Day, new Ohio State assistant coaches hold offseason press conference

Jim Knowles, Justin Frye, Tim Walton and Perry Eliano all joined the Buckeyes shortly after the end of the 2021 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and the four newest members of his coaching staff will be speaking with the media on Monday.

Jim Knowles (defensive coordinator and linebackers), Justin Frye (associate head coach for offense and offensive line), Tim Walton (secondary and cornerbacks) and Perry Eliano (safeties) will be speaking for the first time since joining the Buckeyes during the offseason.

Ohio State hired Knowles away from Oklahoma State on Dec. 7, 2021 but did not officially start in his new role until Jan. 2.

Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach, after the Cowboys finished as the third-best in the country in total defense (278.4 yards per game) and in the top 10 in several defensive categories.

Frye, who spent the last four seasons at UCLA, was announced to his new position on Jan. 11. He replaced Greg Studrawa, who was let go by the Buckeyes after six seasons.

After coaching UCLA’s offensive line for one season, he was then promoted to offensive coordinator which he held for three years.

The Bruins had one of the top rushing offenses the past two seasons.

In 2021, UCLA ranked 14th nationally with an average of 215.1 rushing yards per game and in 2020 they averaged 230.6 yards per game to rank 12th nationally.

Walton and Eliano joined the Buckeyes officially on Jan. 14.

Walton, a former Buckeye cornerback, spent the last 11 seasons coaching in the NFL including the last three with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This past season, Jacksonville ranked ninth in the league in fewest touchdown passes allowed and 17th in fewest passing yards allowed.

Before coming to Columbus, Eliano worked as the cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati for the past two seasons.