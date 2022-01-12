Ohio State football releases revised 2022 schedule

The Buckeyes will start the season with five straight home games.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Big Ten Conference announced changes to the 2022 football schedule which saw the shuffling of some dates for Ohio State.

The Big Ten’s Administrators Council, which includes the Directors of Athletics and Senior Women Administrators from all 14 member institutions, approved the revisions.

The changes are the result of changes made during the 2020 season because of the pandemic. The conference said previously released Big Ten schedules will also be modified in the future.

The conference said that some games will be moved from Saturday to either Thursday or Friday as in past seasons.

The Buckeyes will be playing the same conference opponents but the dates have been shifted around.

Ohio State will open the season with five straight home games. After non-conference contests against Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo, they will host Wisconsin and Rutgers.

The first road game for the Buckeyes will come on Oct. 8 at Michigan State before reaching the bye week on Oct. 15.

Ohio State will come back from the break to host Iowa before returning to Happy Valley against Penn State on Halloween weekend and traveling to Chicago the following weekend to face Northwestern.

The Buckeyes will return home to face Indiana and travel to Maryland before closing the season against Michigan.

2022 Ohio State Football Schedule (previously scheduled game)

Sept. 3 vs. Notre Dame

Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 17 vs. Toledo

Sept. 24 vs. Wisconsin (at Michigan State)

Oct. 1 vs. Rutgers (at Penn State)

Oct. 8 at Michigan State (vs. Rutgers)

Oct. 15 Bye Week (vs. Iowa)

Oct. 22 vs. Iowa (Bye week)

Oct. 29 at Penn State (vs. Indiana)

Nov. 5 at Northwestern

Nov. 12 vs. Indiana (Wisconsin)

Nov. 19 at Maryland

Nov. 26 vs. Michigan