Ohio State to host annual Spring Game on April 16; tickets on sale Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Department of Athletics announced the annual football spring game will be held on April 16 with tickets going on sale this week.

The game is set for a noon kickoff at Ohio Stadium and parking is free.

Tickets will go on sale Friday beginning at 10 a.m. online and at the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office. General admission tickets are $7 with a limited number of $30 reserved club seats.

Group tickets are $5 apiece for groups of 25 or more and are available by calling the ticket office at 1-800-GOBUCKS and select option 2.

Children under the age of 6 are free in the general admission areas only. Everyone in the club seating areas will be required to have a ticket.

Current Ohio State students get in free with a valid BuckID.

The department is also encouraging season ticket holders to log into their accounts and renew seat by the March 1 deadline.

For more information on season tickets, visit this link.

2022 Ohio State Schedule