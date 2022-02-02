Ohio State completes 2022 recruiting class; bringing total to 21 players

The class breaks down with 11 on offense and 10 on defense.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Head coach Ryan Day announced the completion of Ohio State's 2022 recruiting class with 21 total players.

Defensive linemen Hero Kanu, defensive end Omari Abor and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman officially joined the 18 other signees from December on Wednesday.

The class breaks down with 11 on offense and 10 on defense.

In January, the Buckeyes welcomed a group of 12 early enrollees that included 11 true freshmen and two transfers:

Devin Brown, a quarterback from Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon High School)

a quarterback from Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon High School) Bennett Christian, a tight end from Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona High School)

a tight end from Acworth, Ga. (Allatoona High School) George Fitzpatrick, an offensive tackle from Englewood, Co. (Cherry Creek High School)

an offensive tackle from Englewood, Co. (Cherry Creek High School) Caleb Burton, a wide receiver from Chicago, Ill. (St. Rita High School)

a wide receiver from Chicago, Ill. (St. Rita High School) Kyion Grayes, a wide receiver from Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler High School)

a wide receiver from Chandler, Ariz. (Chandler High School) C.J. Hicks , a linebacker from Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter High School)

, a linebacker from Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter High School) Gabe Powers , a linebacker from Marysville, Ohio (Marysville High School)

, a linebacker from Marysville, Ohio (Marysville High School) Jyaire Brown, a cornerback from West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West High School)

a cornerback from West Chester, Ohio (Lakota West High School) Caden Curry, a defensive end from Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove High School)

a defensive end from Greenwood, Ind. (Center Grove High School) Kye Stokes, a safety from Steffner, Fla. (Armwood High School)

a safety from Steffner, Fla. (Armwood High School) Ryan Turner, a cornerback from Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

a cornerback from Hollywood, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna Prep) DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum , a linebacker from Akron, Ohio and transfer from Arizona State

, a linebacker from Akron, Ohio and transfer from Arizona State Tanner McCalister, a safety from Rockwall, Texas and transfer from Oklahoma State

Ohio State also added five walk-on this winter: WR Corban Cleveland from Rockwall, Texas; DL Quinton Burke from Lancaster, Ohio; DL Zack Cicero from Niles, Ohio; K Jayden Fielding from League City, Texas and LB Elias Myers from Sunbury, Ohio.

Cleveland and Burke had been with the Buckeyes earlier in 2021.

2021-22 Ohio State Signing Day Roster

Omari Abor / DE / 6-4, 240 / Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville

A top-100 prospect regardless of position and the nation’s No 6-ranked defensive end

Committed to Ohio State during halftime of the Under Armour All-America Game

Named to the 2021 Whataburger Super Team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football

Was a finalist for the Maxwell Football Club Defensive National High School Player of the Year

Helped Duncanville to a 13-2 record and Class 6A Division I state runner-up finish last fall

Had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against nationally ranked Galena Park North Shore in the state title game

Forced a fumble, recovered it and returned it for a touchdown in the state semifinals against Southlake Carroll

Is the son of Rosland and Randy Abor

Kojo Antwi • WR • 6-0, 190 • Suwanee, Ga./Lambert

Four-star prospect who was rated as the nation’s No. 133 overall player and the No. 15 player in the state of Georgia

Ranked No. 20 nationally among wide receivers

Named to the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s preseason team, honoring the top players in the state of Georgia

Scored 20 touchdowns in his career at Lambert and averaged 15.2 yards per catch

121 career catches for 1,839 yards

Had nearly 600 yards of total offense in 10 games as a senior, including 222 on the ground on 32 carries

Caught 44 passes for 795 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior

Is the son of Martha and Paul Antwi

Devin Brown • QB • 6-3, 190 • Draper, Utah/Corner Canyon

The nation’s No. 42 overall prospect and No. 6 quarterback according to 247Sports.com

Was the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 by One3.com

Played his first three seasons at Queen Creek High School in Arizona and was coached by former Buckeye QB Joe Germaine

In his senior season at Corner Canyon, Brown threw for 4,881 yards with 57 TDs while adding 430 yards on the ground and eight more touchdowns

Guided Corner Canyon to the state championship game

Threw for nearly 8,000 yards and 85 touchdown passes in his 31-game high school career.

An Elite 11 finalist

Is the son of Tammy and Andrew Brown

Jyaire Brown • CB • 6-0, 178 • New Orleans, La./Lakota West

The No. 7-ranked player in Ohio and a top 150-player nationally

A four-star prospect

The Southwest District Division I football defensive player of the year as a senior by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association

Led the Greater Miami Conference with five interceptions, had a fumble recovery and a punt return for a touchdown

Also started at wide receiver and finished with 26 receptions for 416 yards and four TD in 13 games

Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl in San Antonio

Originally from Cincinnati, Brown transferred to Lakota West for his final two years of high school from Warren Easton High School in New Orleans

Is the son of the late Lonnell Brown Sr.

Kaleb Brown • WR • 5-11, 195 • Chicago, Ill./St. Rita

A four-star prospect by 247Sports and a top-100 player, checking in at No. 62 overall

The No. 2-ranked player in the state of Illinois and the nation’s No. 8 wide receiver

St. Rita finished 11-3 and advanced to the Illinois 7A state title in 2021

Brown caught eight passes for 128 yards in the state title game versus Wheaton North

Missed much of his senior season due to injury but returned in time for St. Rita’s playoff run

Had seven receptions for 112 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Hononegah

Scored on a pair of rushing touchdowns in a 42-20 state semifinal win

Had 790 all-purpose yards in just six games as a junior in the spring of 2021

Became the first player to ever win the Chicago Catholic League’s East Suburban Catholic Conference player of the year award twice

Is the son of Alori Brown

Caleb Burton • WR • 6-0, 165 • Austin, Texas/Lake Travis

Was the nation’s No. 7-ranked wide receiver according to 247Sports

The No. 11 player in the state of Texas and the No. 62 player overall

Caught 82 passes for 1,515 yards and 18 touchdowns during his freshman and sophomore seasons with Del Valle High School before missing his junior year with a knee injury

Finished his high school career this past fall at Lake Travis High School, the same program that produced WR Garrett Wilson

Member of the SI All-American’s Top Wide Receivers Watch List

Is the son of Nicole and Charles Burton

Bennett Christian • TE • 6-6, 240 • Acworth, Ga./Allatoona

A three-star prospect who was one of the top-20 ranked tight ends nationally

Is the highest-rated prospect in Allatoona High School history

Made GACA all-state after catching 20 passes for 250 yards for a Class 6A quarterfinal team as a junior

Preseason 6A all-state by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Is the son of Sandi and Bill Christian

Caden Curry • DE • 6-3, 250 • Greenwood, Ind./Center Grove

A top-100 prospect nationally who was the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana

A four-star prospect who was the second-highest ranked defensive player in the state

Named Mr. Football at defensive line by the Indiana Football Coaches Association

Had 65 tackles, including 24 for a loss, and seven sacks for the Class 6A state champions this fall

Also ran for three touchdowns and caught two TD passes

For his career, Curry finished with 290 tackles, including 83.5 for loss and 28 sacks

Helped Center Grove to back-to-back 6A titles and a 28-0 record over the past two seasons

Is the son of Chris and Maria Curry

George Fitzpatrick • OL • 6-6, 285 • Englewood, Col./Cherry Creek

The nation’s No. 27-raked offensive tackle and the No. 2 player in Colorado

Played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio in January

A first-team All Centennial League selection

Helped Cherry Creek advance to its fourth consecutive state championship game this past fall

Paved the way for an offense that averages 32.6 points per game and over 160 yards on the ground

Is the son of Mark Fitzpatrick and Sara Dunlap

Kyion Grayes • WR • 6-0, 175 • Chandler, Ariz./Chandler

A four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 97 overall player according to 247Sports

The No. 2-rated player in Arizona and the nation’s No. 14 wide receiver

Missed the first half of his senior season due to injury but returned and played in five games

Caught 21 passes for 388 yards and four TD in those contests

Had six catches for 115 yards and a TD against nationally-ranked Hamilton

Averaged 19.9 yards per catch and scored 10 touchdowns during his junior season

Is the son of Joanna and Kyion Grayes Sr.

Dallan Hayden • RB • 5-11, 195 • Memphis, Tenn./Christian Brothers

A four-star recruit who is rated among the top 25 running backs nationally in the Class of 2022

Two-time finalist for Tennessee Mr. Football

Named the offensive player of the year for Division 2-AAA West after rushing for 2,002 yards and 33 touchdowns last fall

In 23 games over his junior and senior seasons, Hayden amassed 4,012 yards (174.4 per game) and scored 57 touchdowns

Back to back 2,000-yard seasons as a junior and senior

Had a final stat line of 2,010 yards on 232 carries with 24 touchdowns as a junior

Parents are ChaToya and Aaron Hayden

His dad played at Tennessee and his brother played at Arkansas and Illinois

Avery Henry • OL • 6-6, 305 • St. Clairsville, Ohio/St. Clairsville

A three-star prospect and one of the top-10 ranked offensive linemen in the state of Ohio by 247Sports

Two-way player for St. Clairsville, which finished 13-2 in 2021 and advance to the regional finals in Division IV

The Red Devils averaged 38.8 points per game and topped the 50-point mark five times

One of five offensive line block of granite winners as part of the WTOV9 High School Football Awards Show

Is the son of Tiffani Pabian and Matt Henry

C.J. Hicks • LB • 6-3, 215 • Dayton, Ohio/Archbishop Alter

A five-star prospect according to 247Sports and the No. 1-ranked player in Ohio

Semifinalist for the Maxwell Club's National High School Defensive Player of the Year award

Rated as the nation’s No. 2-ranked linebacker

A High School Butkus Award Finalist

Recorded 84 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown, as a senior this past fall

Named Ohio’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year

Chosen as the Division III Southwest District Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021

A do-it-all player who started at linebacker, running back, kick returner and punt returner

Amassed 1,442 all-purpose yards (667 rushing, 397 receiving) and nine touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball

Is the son of Tiffane Hardin

Carson Hinzman / OL / 6-4, 280 / Hammond, Wisc./St. Croix Central

The No. 3-ranked player in the state of Wisconsin

A four-star prospect who is ranked as the nation’s No. 9 interior offensive lineman

Played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio

One of five finalists for the 2022 All-American Bowl’s Man of the Year Award

One of the most decorated players in St. Croix history, he was a five-time all-state selection and six times was an all-region honoree

As a senior, he was named to the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State First Team on both offensive and defense

Named the 2021 Middle Border Conference Player of the Year and earned academic all-state honors for having a grade point average above 3.75

Is the son of Tera and Jon Hinzman

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. • DE • 6-5, 235 • Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep

The nation’s No. 68 overall player and a four-star prospect according to 247Sports

Rated as the No. 8 defensive end of No. 10 player in the state of Florida

Named the Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Florida

Was high school teammates with fellow signee CB Ryan Turner

A Broward County Super 11 selection by the Sun-Sentinel prior to his senior season

Selected an Under Armour All-American

Jackson recorded 65 tackles, including 15 sacks, 17 tackles for a loss and 15 quarterback hurries as a senior

A two-time All-County honoree, he helped Chaminade-Madonna Prep to an 11-1 record and the Class 3A state title this fall

Has 34 career sacks

Is the son of Dawnedra and Kenyatta Jackson Sr.

Hero Kanu / DL / 6-5, 293 / Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif./Santa Margarita Catholic

Is the nation’s No. 105-ranked player overall and earned a four-star designation by 247Sports

Was invited to the All-American Bowl where he made his commitment to Ohio State public

Is originally from Germany where he was a promising club soccer player

Moved to California in October of 2020 and played organized football for the first time in the spring of 2021

Had 55 tackles, including nine sacks and 19.0 tackles for loss, this past fall as a senior

Registered 28 tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss to go along with 1.5 sacks last spring in his first season at Santa Margarita Catholic

Is the son of Judith Kanu

Gabe Powers • LB • 6-4, 230 • Marysville, Ohio/Marysville

A top-50 national prospect who is ranked No. 2 in the state of Ohio and No. 49 overall

Named the 2021 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year

Made 90 tackles, including 17 for loss, and six sacks as he led the Monarchs to a 12-1 record and the Division I, Region 2 championship game

Is the nation’s 6th-ranked linebacker

Powers played in all three phases of the game, as Marysville top tackler, its leading rusher and was also the team’s starting punter on special teams

Had 61 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in eight games as a junior in 2020

Parents are Erin and Mike Powers

Kye Stokes • SAF • 6-2, 185 • Seffner, Fla./Armwood

Earned a four-star designation from 247Sports

Two-way player who was a wide receiver and safety at Armwood High School

Had season totals of 25 tackles – 17 solo – in seven games as a senior

Intercepted two passes and had six total passes defended

Picked off five passes as a junior while adding 34 tackles, one fumble recovery and two tackles-for-loss during an eight-game junior season

Ran a 10.8 in the 100-meter-dash during track season

Is the son of Saraque and Kerwin Stokes

Sonny Styles • SAF • 6-4, 215 • Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central

Reclassified from the Class of 2023 to 2022 and will enroll at Ohio State this summer

After reclassifying, Styles was ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Ohio and No. 29 overall.

Has 55 total tackles in 11 games for Pickerington Central this fall

Added two interceptions, two passes defended a block punt and one forced fumble

Had a team-best four INTs as a sophomore and 33 tackles in just seven games

Is the son of Lorenzo Styles, who played for the Buckeyes in 1992-94 before a six-year NFL career

His mother is Laverna Styles, also an Ohio State graduate

Has an older brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., who just completed his freshman season at Notre Dame

Tegra Tshabola • OL • 6-6, 320 • West Chester, Ohio/Lakota West

A four-star prospect who is the top-rated offensive lineman in the state of Ohio

A top 150 overall prospect regardless of position, checking in at No. 112 in the latest 247 rankings

Southwest District Division I all-district first team

Three-time Division I first-team All-Ohio

Will play in the 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 8 in San Antonio

Is fluent in French

Moved to Ohio when he was young from the Democratic Republic of Congo

Is the son of Angel and John Tshabola

Ryan Turner • CB • 6-0, 180 • Hollywood, Fla./Chaminade-Madonna Prep